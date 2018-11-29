Michelle Obama Details How She Overcame ‘Becoming’ What Her Environment Thought She Would Be Limited To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

What’s not to love about Michelle Obama? She’s smart, edgy, beautiful, strong, steadfast and the list goes on. In addition to being the first African American First Lady, she’s also a fierce lawyer, advocator, mother, wife and now, author. She’s got a new memoir called Becoming and it’s everything we hoped for, plus more.

Having embarked on a book tour and already sold over a million copies of her book in less than a week, Michelle Obama’s book details parts of her upbringing that shaped her into the amazing woman she is today. From learning to play the piano on a broken instrument to lessons she learned from her great aunt in Chicago, she talks about being encouraged to use what she had to get to where she needed to go. That included her voice, which is written all over the new read with short stories. One included the time she convinced her teacher to let her retake a spelling test on the spot.

“I want people to know to dream big,” she said regarding one of her reasons for the release. “Don’t let people knock you off your pedestal.”

In an exclusive interview with Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, our forever First Lady spoke to Erica and Griff about how she was introduced to higher learning outside of her hometown, what she learned from diversifying herself through different circles, the first time she remembers using her voice to advocate for herself and more.

“If I’m going to have this spotlight, then I gotta use it for something that is of value,” she said when asked about the world watching all her moves. “I could’ve written any book and it probably would’ve sold simply because I’m the first and people are curious. But it was important for me to write a book that could be impactful.”

She continued, “This arena tour I’m doing isn’t just about selling books. It’s about how can we create a conversation among us and dig deep into ourselves to find our story and get comfortable with our voice. I’m just a conduit of a bigger message and as long as I am thinking along those terms, about the purpose of all this being bigger and greater than me, than I’m ok with the [spotlight]. But if this is just about ‘I love Michelle,’ you know, I can go away and be gone forever.”

In a nutshell: Michelle Obama hopes to help shift people to think ahead, break down the walls around race and gender, encourage the next leaders of the world, and get connected through what’s inside of us.

Listen to more of her message in the interview up top!

Michelle Obama Details How She Overcame ‘Becoming’ What Her Environment Thought She Would Be Limited To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

