Mr. Griffin: How Much ‘Loser Talk’ Are You Participating In?

Get Up Erica
| 11.29.18
In Griff’s family, when you complain during games, they call it “loser talk.” It just hit him this week that the phrase is more relatable outside of game night than he realized. 

How often do you retell the same, old, disappointing stories that disrupt your spirit? For Griff, he caught himself telling someone about his ex-wife putting him on child support amongst other things and that’s when he had an aha-moment. 

The time to stop giving things that frustrate you power is now. The more you discuss it, tell the story and complain about something you can’t even control, the more power you give it to control you. 

