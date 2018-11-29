How often do you ask yourself what you’re working for? If it’s just to pay bills, can we issue a change today? Right here, in this moment, as you’re reading this so we can make sure what you’re working for and what you’re working toward is something greater than you?

God created us to do more than just survive. He gave us purpose and destiny, and without utilizing it, we run the risk of lacking joy.

During her message of faith today, Erica Campbell described how Philippians 16:9 speaks to our destiny – “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” We have to make sure the Lord is establishing our steps and quit worrying so much (Philippians 4:6). Why? Because God’s Word says so.

“If God’s got you covered, trust that God’s got you covered. Declare that, speak that, live like that,” Erica said. “Live by declaring God’s word over your life. That there is a purpose and a plan for you.”

If you’ve been looking for a sign to embrace something bigger or needed a reminder to get started on purpose, here it is: God’s greatness lives inside of you!

Faith Walking: How To Find Purpose In What You Do was originally published on getuperica.com

