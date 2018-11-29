[WATCH] Could Archery Be The Next Sport African Americans Dominate?

| 11.29.18
Howard Lamar Glover is a transplant from Ohio ready to make his mark in Charlotte with his love for Archery. The Ohio native and recent transplant to Charlotte is collaborating with a host of business and civic groups in order for his beloved sport of Archery to become as popular as traditional sports in the Black community. As a certified Archery instructor, personal trainer and Founder of Hard Grinder, Glover believes Archery can help teach young people discipline, focus and patience.

Tune into Commuity Voices With Ron Holland every weekend on both 105.3 RNB and Praise 100.9!

