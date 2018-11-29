Is Reality TV Love Healthy For A Relationship To Prosper? [Exclusive Interview]

Entertainment News
| 11.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemajicatl2.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15434973493511.png?w=300&#8243; data-large-file=”https://ronemajicatl2.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15434973493511.png?w=1024&h=591&#8243; class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-2297543″ src=”https://ronemajicatl2.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15434973493511.png?w=1024&h=591&#8243; alt=”Chad & Michelle” width=”1024″ height=”591″ /> Source: Radio One / Radio One

Reality TV show love is becoming more and more popular with every new show, but is it something that is actually healthy for a relationship? Chad Johnson & Michelle Williams are the latest couple to try their hand at reality tv love.  The two recently came by Studio One in Atlanta to talk about why they took their love public with their new OWN reality show “Chad Loves Michelle” and adjusting to life as an interracial couple.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Chad Loves Michelle,” which airs on Saturday at 9/8C on OWN, chronicles the t                       

Check out the interview.

Here a clip from the show:

Is Reality TV Love Healthy For A Relationship To Prosper? [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 days ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 1 week ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 3 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 3 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close