Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

Do you remember the BET hit show “Sunday Best?” It was where we watched aspiring gospel artists compete for a record deal.

The show lasted for several seasons according to Elev 8. The contestants from the show continue to be successful and some we might not hear from as much anymore. Here are some of the contestants and where they are now!

Crystal Aikin

On season one we watched Crystal Aikin be crowned the “Sunday Best” winner. She released an album in 2009 and was nominated for a Dove Award for New Artists in 2010. In 2015, Aikin released her sophomore album “All I Need.” She continues to work within the gospel industry and sing praises to God.

Y’Anna Crawley

Y’Anna Crawley stepped to the stage on season two of “Sunday Best” and gave fans exactly what they wanted every time. In 2010, she released her debut album “The Promise.”

Since then she’s been involved in a traveling production of “Still Becoming” and worked with Bishop TD Jakes for the “Woman Thou Are Loosed” conference. She recently delivered a soulful tribute to Aretha Franklin with “How I Got Over.

Le’Andria Johnson

Le’Andria Johnson on season three gave us chills whenever she sang on the show. She released “Awakening of Le’Andria Johnson” in 2011 and months later came out with “Christmas Best.”

Le’Andria in 2012 won a Grammy Award. She continues to work on new music and earlier this year a video of her and Jamie Foxx singing in NYC went viral.

Amber Bullock

Amber Bullock became the next winner and in 2012 released her debut album “So In Love.” Since then Amber has been working on R&B music.

Joshua Rogers

On season five, “Sunday Best” crowned the first male winner, Joshua Rogers. He released his first album “Well Done” and went on to record several others including “Unconditional” as well as “Returning” this year.

Tasha-Page Lockhart

Tasha-Page Lockhart was unforgettable on season 6. Her album “Here Right Now” topped the Billboard charts and she earned several nominations at the Stellar Awards. Years later she went on to record “The Beautiful Project” and continues to remain successful in the music industry.

Geoffrey Golden

Season seven winner, Geoffrey Golden released his album “Kingdom…Live.” Geoffrey continues to sing God’s praises at revivals, concerts and more.

Alexis Spight

Alexis Spight was a runner-up on “Sunday Best” and after the show released gospel albums “L.O.L. (Living Out Loud)” as well as “Dear Diary.” She’s been featured on other projects and works on new music.

Kefia Rollerson

Kefia Rollerson blew the minds of judges, but didn’t win “Sunday Best.” She released “Don’t Box Me In” a Christmas project and recently released the single “Win.”

