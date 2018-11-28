GRIFF’s Prayer: Looking For Santa Claus With A Bell [VIDEO]

11.28.18
The holiday season is here and outside of several stores we can see Santa Claus. GRIFF recently was at his favorite place, Walmart and saw the Salvation Army red bucket with a worker as well as Santa.

Normally, when we see that there’s someone else ringing a bell and in most cases it’s Santa. GRIFF was shocked to see that Santa didn’t have a bell in his hand and didn’t like it.

He’s praying they bring back Santa with his bell back next year because it’s needed. We will keep looking to find Santa with the bells for GRIFF.

