Ericaism: Everybody Needs An Inner Circle [VIDEO]

Having close friends that you can go to for guidance, love and at hard times is one of the greatest things in the world. Erica Campbell spoke about her inner circle and how everyone needs close friends like that.
She mentioned she can call her inner circle at midnight, go over there and just be Erica as well as be vulnerable around them.
Having those people around can be humbling and they can help make you feel recharged. Make sure you have a inner circle that you can count on!
See photos of Erica Campbell below!
