Ericaism: Everybody Needs An Inner Circle [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Having close friends that you can go to for guidance, love and at hard times is one of the greatest things in the world. Erica Campbell spoke about her inner circle and how everyone needs close friends like that.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She mentioned she can call her inner circle at midnight, go over there and just be Erica as well as be vulnerable around them.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Live A Life They’ll Talk About

Having those people around can be humbling and they can help make you feel recharged. Make sure you have a inner circle that you can count on!

See photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

4 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Ericaism: Everybody Needs An Inner Circle [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 1 day ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 1 day ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 1 week ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 3 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 3 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close