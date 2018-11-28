CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out In Vote On Trump’s Racist Judge Nominee

Thomas Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote.

3 reads
Leave a comment

South Carolina’s GOP Sen. Tim Scott, the U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican who has unconvincingly denied being a token for his party, cast the deciding vote Wednesday to move President Trump’s racist judicial nominee one step closer to taking a seat as a district judge in North Carolina.

See Also: Trump’s ‘Farr’ Right Judicial Nominee Is Too Racist For The Bench

Scott hid in the Senate cloakroom for at least 45 minutes before coming forward to give the nominee, Thomas Farr, his approval, BuzzFeed reporter Paul McCleod tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence broke the 50-50 tie when Arizona’s Republican Sen. Jeff Flake decided to vote with the Democrats to oppose Farr’s nomination. Now that Farr has cleared Wednesday’s procedural vote, the Senate could confirm his nomination to the bench as early as Thursday.

Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote. This comes against the backdrop of voter suppression tactics in Georgia during the 2018 midterms that enabled Brian Kemp to win his gubernatorial election against Stacey Abrams.

Scott has one more chance to block Farr’s nomination. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus urged him to vote against Farr for the final confirmation, McClatchy News reported.

There’s good reason for concern about Farr becoming a federal judge. He helped North Carolina create the state’s election law that was so blatantly racist that the Fourth Circuit struck it down. The court saw clearly that new rules in the law targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision.”

Farr was also a part of the team that signed a consent decree with the Justice Department in 1992 to settle a DOJ complaint that former North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms’ 1990 re-election campaign intimidated Black voters.

Helms ran against Harvey Gantt, the Black former mayor of Charlotte. Helms’ campaign sent postcards to 125,000 mostly Black eligible voters suggesting that they were ineligible to cast a ballot. It also warned that they could be prosecuted for voter fraud.

SEE ALSO:

Dwight Howard’s Injury, Salacious Allegations And A Bad Team May Delay His NBA Return

Stacey Abrams Is Not Done With Brian Kemp And His Jim Crow Tactics

MEXICO-HONDURAS-US-MIGRATION

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

21 photos Launch gallery

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

Continue reading Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children

The highly politicized so-called "caravan" of Central Americans who the president has used to try to strike fear in the heart of citizens finally reached the U.S. border on Sunday. And, as anticipated, a hostile greeting was awaiting them in the form of aggressive border patrol agents who fired off tear gas at migrants who were being denied their legal right to seek asylum in the United States. https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1066866674689851392 In many instances, the targets of the tear gas were women and children, who were trying to cross into the U.S. from the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. News correspondent James Frederick told NPR on Sunday that "lots of families, lots of kids who, although they weren't close there, have been feeling the effects of tear gas." https://twitter.com/j_pedneault/status/1066807910724972545 One image from the border going viral was captured by a Reuters photographer and showed a woman at the border, presumably a mother, clutching to two small children, one barefoot, while running away from a smoking tear gas canister nearby. The horrifying scene seemed to especially resonate with Black leaders in particular, who took to social media to express their disapproval and outrage over how America has decided to treat women and children guilty of nothing more than attempting to seek refuge in a country that pretends to pride itself on being welcoming to all. https://twitter.com/AndrewGillum/status/1066862009021550593 https://twitter.com/AyannaPressley/status/1066861809003622400 https://twitter.com/CornellWBrooks/status/1066872330855636992 The violent confrontation at the border came nearly a week after a federal judge shut down the president's illegal attempt to change immigration laws that allow people seeking refuge from violence abroad to apply for asylum in the U.S. “The rule barring asylum for immigrants who enter the country outside a port of entry irreconcilably conflicts with the INA and the expressed intent of Congress," U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar wrote Monday in his decision to block Trump's attempt to limit the ability of immigrants to request asylum. "Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.” After getting shut down, Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to put the onus on Mexico to stop asylum seekers from entering the U.S. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1066685057648214018 The messy episode took place about two months before a "Blue wave" of newly elected, progressive Democrats were scheduled to be inaugurated, bringing with them a very pro-immigration agenda that could flex the House's newfound power on the left. In a possible indication of just that, New York Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Sunday evening, "Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime." https://twitter.com/Ocasio2018/status/1066842211084627968 Below, we've compiled a handful of photos from the border in Tijuana to underscore the humanitarian crisis that U.S. immigration policy has fostered. SEE ALSO: What Tighter Border Enforcement Means For Black Immigrants The U.S. Immigration Border Policy Is Literally Killing People

Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out In Vote On Trump’s Racist Judge Nominee was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 days ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 1 week ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 3 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 3 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close