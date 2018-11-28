White Gunman Kills 65-Year-Old At Municipal Building And Is Peacefully Arrested

Just another day in America. As people are mourning the tragic death of Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., who was killed by police on Thanksgiving night for trying to save people from a shooter, an actual gunman was peacefully arrested. The difference? He was a 72-year-old white man.

The Associated Press reports David Green, 72, of Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, shot and killed Michael Tripus, 65, on November 27. Green supposedly shot Tripus in the mouth over trouble obtaining work permits. Tripus was shot in his office inside the Paradise Township municipal building. The killer was peacefully arrested and was allowed to cover himself with a “yellow tarp or poncho.” He told reporters, “I’m really sorry for what I did.”

The Associated Press reports, the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors said in a statement, “As we have learned in the wake of the Ross Township shooting five years ago, township elected officials and employees serve on the front line of public service and sometimes find themselves in harm’s way. In today’s world, townships must balance the demands of community safety and public access.”

The story is obviously strikingly different than 21-year-old EJ Bradford’s or 26-year-old Jemel Roberson‘s. They were both young Black men trying to save people from a shooter who were then gunned down. Bradford’s body wasn’t even covered up after he was shot in the face at an Alabama mall. Roberson had on a shirt and hat that read “security” while people screamed at officers that he was a guard.

