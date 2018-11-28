CLOSE
Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Presents “Get Up & Move” With Dawn Strozier

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Presents “Get Up & Move with Dawn Strozier,” a new series (coming Monday, December 3) where we’ll provide weekly exercise tutorials and tips from Erica Campbell’s celebrity trainer Dawn Strozier to help you execute proper form and introduce you to new innovative ways to work out.

We want to see you winning and at your best! Join the journey and stay tuned…

Want more info? Follow Dawn on social media at @DawnStrozier, email info@ds-fitness.com or visit ds-fitness.com!

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Presents “Get Up & Move” With Dawn Strozier was originally published on getuperica.com

