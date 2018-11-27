” data-medium-file=”https://ronemypraiseatl.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15433331838813.png?w=1024&h=590?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://ronemypraiseatl.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15433331838813.png?w=1024&h=590?w=1024″ class=”aligncenter size-full wp-image-1674177″ src=”https://ronemypraiseatl.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15433331838813.png?w=1024&h=590″ alt=”David & Tamela Mann” width=”1024″ height=”590″ /> Source: Radio One / Radio One

David and Tamela Mann have been through a lot. Their relationship has stood the test of time and it seems like they are inseparable. But how did they get such a strong relationship and was it always this strong? David and Tamela explain how they have been able to grow their marriage over the last 30 years despite demanding professional careers.

They are living proof that if you stick with it, cultivate your love, and compromise anything is possible. Check out the video here…

How To Make Your Relationship Last Forever w/ David & Tamela Mann [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

