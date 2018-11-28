“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Where Are The Scholarships?

November is National Scholarship Month, and a great time to get started. Dr. Sonya Okoli joins Melissa to discuss how to find the best places and fit for your young person when it comes to scholarships.

November is referred to by the National Scholarship Providers Association as a time to raise awareness of scholarship opportunities for current and future college students. November is also an excellent time to begin the scholarship application process if you have not done so already.

ABOUT THE GUEST:

Dr. Sonya Okoli is an Author & Nationally sought after Education Coach.

She has earned degrees in Education and Multicultural & Diversity Studies from Fisk University, Clark Atlanta University and the University of Georgia. As a former Dean of Academics and current Lecturer for First Year and Transition Studies at a small state college in Georgia; she knows firsthand the inner workings of higher education. After working her way up the ladder, she grew tired of feeling knots in her stomach from hearing countless families of color say “I wished we heard this years ago”.

Dr. Okoli quickly realized behind the curtain advice did not reach many families in enough time for informed educational decisions to be made and she sought out on a mission to do something about it. To date Dr. Okoli has helped thousands of students and parents across the country prepare, identify, and select not only the BEST college but one that is truly the best fit!

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAYS PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: