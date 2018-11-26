Get Up! News Roundup: Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Pay Homage To The 90’s, Cops Fatally Shoot Innocent Black Man At Mall & More

The Soul Train Awards aired yesterday and hosts, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold took us back to the 90’s. They were dressed in kris kross colors, jackets that had famous quotes from “Martin,” as well as danced to some of our favorite songs by TLC as well as Mary J. Blige and Method Man.

In other news, on Thanksgiving evening an innocent Black man was shot by police in Alabama. Officers were responding to a shooting at the mall and shot Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., an active duty officer for the Army. The real gunman is still at large and Bradford’s family was truly hurt after finding out he died on social media instead of by officers.

Lastly, today is one of the biggest shopping days according to reports. Cyber Monday is also the best day to buy electronics so make sure you pick up those televisions and computers while the price is down.

See more photos of the Soul Train Awards below!

