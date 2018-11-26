CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The Macy’s Day Parade

1 reads
Leave a comment

Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day Parade. Aliza Kantor had a spot directly behind Tisdale during her performance and made the most of her 15 seconds on the TV screen. Kantor proceeded to perform a crisp Milly Rock and more and if you missed it on the screen, social media took the time point out the show-stealing performance.

The dancing was great enough that Tisdale herself caught wind of it and commented on Twitter.

RELATED: Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

RELATED: Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The Thanksgiving Conversation

Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The Macy’s Day Parade was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 6 days ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 3 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 3 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 months ago
09.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close