“God Friended Me” Actress Opens Up About How Church Online Helps Her Maintain Her Relationship With God [VIDEO]

“God Friended Me” has continued to be a successful show on CBS and fans are enjoying it. Actress, Javicia Leslie who plays Ali Finer in a recent interview with Ambo TV, spoke about being on the show and how she maintains her relationship with God.

Moreover, being an actress sometimes it’s hard to get to church because of scheduling conflicts. Leslie mentioned that although she might not make it to church she looks forward to watching services online.

She said, “We’re in that time and age where maybe you can’t go to your favorite church physically because it’s not in your area but now you can stream it. It’s just as powerful.”

Nevertheless, the actress first came to faith while attending First Baptist Church in Maryland, which is now renamed Mt. Zion. Pastor Keith Battle helped her and knew how to appeal to her as an entertainer especially after moving from Maryland to California.

Leslie said, “With Pastor Battle, it kind of felt like being in the entertainment industry, he really got that. He did a great job of connecting what this industry is and also walking with Christ. Luckily with the internet, I was able to stream all of the services. I would be in my car and I would just listen to them. It helped a lot.”

For many people having access online to hear church services helps them when they can’t attend. Some reports state though that attendance has declined partly because of podcasts and online services.

