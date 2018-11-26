Melissa talked with Calvin Burton of the Exchange Family Center about how we can help needy families through this holiday season.

There are many families who want their kids to have a blessed Christmas but are unable to it because of life challenges.

Calvin Burton at (919) 321-0657 email at calvinb@exchangefamilycenter.org.

For over 26 years, the Exchange Family Center (EFC) has been working with families and children to ensure that they feel supported through life’s many difficult moments – including Christmas! Exchange Family Center’s Adopt-a-Family Campaign is our way of helping families navigate through this season when the demands are just too great. Children need warm socks, cozy sweaters and big winter coats to brace for the cold season — and not to mention, TOYS!!! EFC works with our community partners and supporters to help provide a very, merry Christmas to families who might not have one otherwise.

“For our families, many of them have nowhere else to go for Christmas….Exchange Family Center is really their only option,” says Marcia Brown, Manager of the Family Support Program. “The holidays are supposed to be a joyous season, but for families that can’t afford to purchase gifts for their children, it becomes a tremendous source of stress. Because of the generosity of others, we are able to see a family experience an exceptional Christmas!”

Every parent wants to give their child the best holiday season possible; for some, Christmas is yet another stark reminder of the things they do not have and, often times, really need. In fact, 47% of families who receive EFC’s in-home parenting coaching through the Family Support Program (FSP) earn less than $25,000 annually. Our therapists work with individual families to determine (1) who needs the extra assistance during the holiday season and (2) who wants the help. After identifying potential adoptees, the Exchange Family Center works closely with donors, supporters and the larger business community to help meet the holiday needs of its families. Information about family size and composition is then shared with the individuals and groups who have expressed an interest in helping make this Christmas special for a family in need. Identity of families are not disclosed.

“Families come to Exchange Family Center to build the strong relationships that children need to thrive. If we don’t connect families to concrete support when they need it, then the stress from unmet financial needs becomes the main thing. Your help keeps the focus on the children.”

—– Rachel Galanter, Exchange Family Center Executive Director

