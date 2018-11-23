The Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama; witness report they heard about ten gunshots.

Police Capt. Gregg Rector said, ” the incident began with a fight between two people. One pulled a gun and shot the other, an 18-year-old man, who was listed in serious condition.” It is reported that he was shot in the torso, by the gunman.

The gunman was shot by police, while attempting to flee the scene. The officer involved is on administrative leave while the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigates the incident, police said.

Police killed a gunman and 2 other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, in a shooting during Black Friday sales near Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said. https://t.co/kwpeR2op8u — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 23, 2018

A 12 year-old girl is one of the two injured, she was struck by the gunfire, but remains stable. As Police Capt. Rector reports she is alert, conscious and talking.

Reports show this is the same mall that was closed early last year on Thanksgiving , when a fight broke out.

Mall Shooting Leaves Gunman Dead And Two Injured was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: