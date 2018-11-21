White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked Up For 4 Months Over Cotton Candy

A Georgia woman named Dasha Fincher was pulled over New Year’s Eve 2016 for legally tinted windows. There was an empty bag of cotton candy inside the car, which police assumed was meth. Because of a bizarre assumption, Fincher, who is white, was in jail for four months and she is now fighting back.

RawStory.com reports Fincher was “arrested, hauled off to jail, and charged with meth trafficking and possession of meth with intent to distribute. Her bond was set at $1 million, which she was unable to come up with, so she sat in jail for the next four months.”

According to 13 WMAZ, the incident report read “based on the packaging and crystal like feature, Corporal Williams tested the substance.” But RawStory.com stated “in March 2017, Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab test results revealed that the substance was not an illegal drug, yet Fincher sat in jail for another month before prosecutors finally dropped the charges.” She was released April 18, 2017.

Fincher filed a lawsuit against Monroe County, the two deputies who arrested her, and the company that makes the drug test. The lawsuit argues Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was reckless, negligent and violated her civil rights. She told 13WMAZ.com, “My daughter had a miscarriage. I wasn’t there for that. My twin grandsons were born. I missed that… “I want Monroe County to pay for what they did to me.”

Girl, now you have a taste of how we feel.

