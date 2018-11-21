CLOSE
Wake County Educator’s Thanksgiving Tweet Goes Viral

On Tuesday, parents and neighbors reacted to a firm message to all teachers in a tweet that has gone viral from Wake County Schools Director of Equity Lauryn Mascarenaz:

“Teachers repeat after me: I will not have students make “Indian feathers and clothes..I will not culturally appropriate an entire people for cute activities. I will tell students the truth about this country’s relationship with Indigenous people.”

According to ABC 11 there were quite a few people who chimed in on the tweet such as, Jessica Vazquez, the mother to a 5-year-old shared her views on the tweet “I think we should shelter our children. Let them play with turkeys and learn about Indian culture.”

On Facebook, Jacklyn Coats wrote from personal experience in a post that reads in part: “As a Native American, Let me assure you. You didn’t learn anything factual. You learned a fairy tale.”

The state board of education governs the curriculum around America’s history and the origins of Thanksgiving.

Wake County Schools said it supports the controversial tweet.

According to multiple news outlets a spokesperson said this week that teachers are focusing on the spirit of Thanksgiving emphasizing gratitude, generosity, family, and food — not necessarily props.

Wake County Schools said their educators also teach in a manner that is age-appropriate, respectful and an accurate representation of the stories and experiences of indigenous people.
