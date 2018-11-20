CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

According To Police No Evidence Of Active Shooter At Carrboro Elementary School & Daycare

6 reads
Leave a comment
Policeman

Source: Luiz Felipe Castro / Getty

Tuesday according to Carrboro police officers there is no evidence of an active shooter at Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care. Around 11:15 a.m. dispatchers received a call stating there was an active shooter at Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care.

In a statement at 12:04 p.m. officers said they’d found no evidence of an active shooter at either school which are located in the same area. Read more in the link below.

Source: cbs17.com

 

According To Police No Evidence Of Active Shooter At Carrboro Elementary School & Daycare , Carrboro Elementary School , Carrboro United Methodist Child Care

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 1 week ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 2 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close