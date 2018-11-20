According To Police No Evidence Of Active Shooter At Carrboro Elementary School & Daycare

Tuesday according to Carrboro police officers there is no evidence of an active shooter at Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care. Around 11:15 a.m. dispatchers received a call stating there was an active shooter at Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care.

In a statement at 12:04 p.m. officers said they’d found no evidence of an active shooter at either school which are located in the same area. Read more in the link below.

Source: cbs17.com

