Maranda Curtis Gives An Early Christmas Gift With New Holiday Album

While you’re decorating your Christmas tree or sitting around the family telling funny stories from the past you can add a soundtrack to those moments with “Maranda Presents a Holy Christmas” album. Beyond being a successful breakout gospel artist, Maranda Curtis wants to lend her voice to spread some Christmas cheer. 

Moreover this holiday album was produced by Grammy nominee Dana Sorey and includes features with Benita Jones, Amante Lacey and more. Some of the tracks that might standout to fans are the new rendition of “Joy to the World,” as well as “Oh Holy Night.”

SEE ALSO: Maranda Curtis Talks Initially Not Having The Desire To Sing [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Nevertheless, this Christmas album demonstrates Maranda’s soulful signature that fans love her for. This six track album is everywhere that digital music is sold and we hope you add this to your holiday playlist!

Maranda Curtis Gives An Early Christmas Gift With New Holiday Album was originally published on getuperica.com

