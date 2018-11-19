Pastor Under Fire For Rebuking Male Member That Came Dressed As A Woman To Church [VIDEO]

In many churches the message is always, “Come as you are.” However this past weekend at Power House International Ministries in Chicago, Pastor Antonio Rocquemore publicly shamed a male member of his church.

The Christian Post reports that the pastor is now under fire after talking about the male member for dressing as a woman. The church member was allegedly warned not to dress like a woman when coming to service, but decided to do it again.

Moreover the video shared by Christian James Lhuillier has been viewed over 100,000 times of Rocquemore speaking out against the member.

In the video you can hear Rocquemore speak to the member and say, “Can you leave my church and go put on man clothes? I hold a standard in here. Whatever you do on the outside is your business, but I will not let drag queens come in here. And if you’re gonna come in here you’re gonna come in here dressed like a man …. If you’re a man, dress like a man. If you’re a woman, dress like a woman. I’m not going to allow it. My salvation is more important and God is holding me accountable,” you will not be wearing weaves and heels and fooling people up in here.”

Lhuiller didn’t like the fact that this incident happened and gave his opinion on it.

He said, “Some of y’all are going to have to excuse my language but I am tired of this sh*t. In a place that is supposed to be a place of change, a place of deliverance, whatever you want to call it why would you destroy someone in front of a room full of people? This is the kind of bullsh*t that causes people to go home and commit suicide. Sh*t like this is the reason that the church has no power in 2018 because they are so worried about the wrong things. I know drag queens and transsexuals that can pray you out of sickness faster and some of these preachers that collect your love offerings every Sunday.”

