Faith Walking: Teach Our Kids To Love Jesus [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Having a relationship with God is one of the most important things. Erica Campbell spoke about how we need to teach our children to establish a relationship with him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She mentioned that teaching them the power of his words at a young age will make them equipped to understand the greatness of having a bond with God. Erica wants us to plant seeds and as the Bible says train up our children.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Evil Communication Corrupts Good Manners [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

As generations continue to come in our family they go further than us in life as well as have more opportunity. Make sure you’re planting those seeds of the love of God just like you do to share their cultural backgrounds.

Remember having a relationship with God is one of the greatest gifts in life.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

Continue reading 5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

These are the must see films of faith.

Faith Walking: Teach Our Kids To Love Jesus [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 6 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 2 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close