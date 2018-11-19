Faith Walking: Teach Our Kids To Love Jesus [VIDEO]

Having a relationship with God is one of the most important things. Erica Campbell spoke about how we need to teach our children to establish a relationship with him.

She mentioned that teaching them the power of his words at a young age will make them equipped to understand the greatness of having a bond with God. Erica wants us to plant seeds and as the Bible says train up our children.

As generations continue to come in our family they go further than us in life as well as have more opportunity. Make sure you’re planting those seeds of the love of God just like you do to share their cultural backgrounds.

Remember having a relationship with God is one of the greatest gifts in life.

