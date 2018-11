Take Our Music Survey Today

You right before the holiday, any little extra cash helps! All you need to do is tell us what you want to hear! Simple!

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We want to know when turn on The Light 103.9 that the music you love, is playing for you!

Take our brief music survey, for a chance to win $150 just in time for the holiday!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: