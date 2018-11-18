CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

[Listen] DJ Soul Marvin Sapp Urban One Honors “Praise Power Mix”

1 reads
Leave a comment

As we get ready to honor the legendary Marvin Sapp, Praise’s resident DJ, DJ Soul pays tribute to the icon with the Praise Power Mix! Listen to some of Sapp’s greatest hits mixed together the blessed one on the turntables!

Make sure you join us for Urban One Honors! This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

 

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

 

[Listen] DJ Soul Marvin Sapp Urban One Honors “Praise Power Mix” was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 6 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 2 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close