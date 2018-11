1 Chronicles 29:13 (NKJV) Now therefore, our God, we thank You and praise Your glorious name.

Explanation:

Both riches and honor comes from God. He blesses us daily; therefore we give thanks and praise to Him, who is the creator of us all.

Happy Thanksgiving!

