The residents and visitors of London can now sink their teeth into some Jamaican food. Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt is taking some of his Jamaican recipes to cook up meals at his London restaurant.

Usain is hoping everyone loves the food at “Tracks & Records.” He named it that because he loves track and field as well as records he listens to.

In other news the family and friends of Kim Porter are mourning after the 47-year-old passed away. Reports state that she was suffering from flu like systems and went into cardiac arrest.

Lastly, Carmelo Anthony fans are left confused because he’s no longer with the Houston Rockets after playing only 10 games. No one is quite sure what will happened to him, but some fans want him to go back to the New York Knicks.

Check out some iconic Olympic fashion moments below!

Get Up! News Roundup: Usain Bolt Opens Up Restaurant, Actress And Model Kim Porter Dead At 47 & More was originally published on getuperica.com