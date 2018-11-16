Are you hiding from certain things in your life? Erica Campbell spoke about how in our lives we hide from our responsibilities behind our families, churches, laughter and more.

She encouraged listeners to continue to be themselves.

Erica said, “Jesus loves me as me.”

He accepts us despite our ups and downs. Even when we feel we don’t meet his expectations he still loves us. Erica wants you to take time and surrender to God as well as stop hiding.

Allow yourself to be free and listen to God as he speaks to us. Remember that God is going to work everything out!

Check out some photos of Erica Campbell below!

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo "Mary Mary". Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album "Help" won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show "Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell" that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line "Erica By Erica Campbell" launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her "More Than Pretty" empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. "Mary Mary", the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall. Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell.

Ericaism: God Loves Me As Me [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com