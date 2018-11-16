Are you hiding from certain things in your life? Erica Campbell spoke about how in our lives we hide from our responsibilities behind our families, churches, laughter and more.
She encouraged listeners to continue to be themselves.
Erica said, “Jesus loves me as me.”
He accepts us despite our ups and downs. Even when we feel we don’t meet his expectations he still loves us. Erica wants you to take time and surrender to God as well as stop hiding.
Allow yourself to be free and listen to God as he speaks to us. Remember that God is going to work everything out!
Ericaism: God Loves Me As Me [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com