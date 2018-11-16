Radio One Exclusive
Todd Dulaney Explains How He Regained His Wife’s Trust [Exclusive Interview]

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Relationships can be tough. Sometimes is seems like there is nothing that can fix them. But with God’s word anything can be repaired, just ask Todd Delaney.

Todd is never one to keep his relationship a secret. He recently stopped by to kick it with K.D. to talk relationships and whether or not he still makes mistakes in his marriage. He told a story about how he had to regain his wife’s trust and how money has made a difference in his relationship. Check out that part of the interview below…

 

 

Todd Dulaney Explains How He Regained His Wife’s Trust [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Close