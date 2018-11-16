CLOSE
Today Is National Fast Food Day! Here’s Where You Can Get The Deals

McDonald's Same Store Sales Up 7.1 Percent In January

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Let’s rejoice! It’s National Fast Food Day! You know what that means? FREE FOOD!

 

Wendy’s – Download their app to get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase if you order on the app beginning on Nov. 16! Plus, this deal runs until Nov. 23.

McDonald’s – Download the app to get a medium or small fries for just $1 on National Fast Food Day. This deal is actually good for every Friday until 12/30/18. To get this offer, you need to download the McD App and then show the cashier the bar code from the McDonald’s App at the restaurant or add the coupon to your mobile order from the app. The offer is valid only once.

Chick-fil-A – Get a free chicken sandwich if order through the DoorDash app. This offer begins at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 and lasts until Nov. 20.

Dunkin’ – At participating locations, you can get a free sample of Dunkin’s Caramel Iced Latte today from 10am until 2pm.

Pizza Hut – Get 2 or more participating items for only $5 each including a medium one-topping pizza, eight-breaded boneless wings, pasta, garlic knots, double order of breadsticks, Cinnabon mini rolls, or the Ultimate Hershey’s chocolate chip cookie. Details here.

Domino’s – Get 2 items or more for $5.99. Details here.

Burger King – Get 10 piece nuggets for $1. Details here.

 

[caption id="attachment_3018386" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: NY & CO / NY & CO[/caption] Gabrielle Union's holiday collection at NY & CO is the perfect line for all your Christmas party needs! With statement reds, jacquard prints and tailored jumpsuits, you're presence will be the present at each gathering. "The line includes silver jacquard suit, statement reds, a long sleeve jumpsuit and some super cozy sweaters and pants.  It also sees the return of some fan favorites from last winter – a black sequin skirt, rainbow sequin skirt, sequin jumpsuit and sequin palazzo," an official press for the release reads. With almost everything in the line under $100, Gabby's NY&Co collection can double as a budget-friendly fashion buy and a great Christmas gift for the stylist career woman in your life. The line also features a spectrum of sizes ranging from XXS – XXL or 00 – 20 and some plus size pieces ranging from 1X – 3X. Union enlisted her girl gang Raven Goodwin, Ajiona Alexus, Essence Atkins and Valarie Pettiford as models for the clothes so you know it's real. Check out the line, below.

 

