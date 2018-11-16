Today Is National Fast Food Day! Here’s Where You Can Get The Deals

Let’s rejoice! It’s National Fast Food Day! You know what that means? FREE FOOD!

Wendy’s – Download their app to get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase if you order on the app beginning on Nov. 16! Plus, this deal runs until Nov. 23.

McDonald’s – Download the app to get a medium or small fries for just $1 on National Fast Food Day. This deal is actually good for every Friday until 12/30/18. To get this offer, you need to download the McD App and then show the cashier the bar code from the McDonald’s App at the restaurant or add the coupon to your mobile order from the app. The offer is valid only once.

Chick-fil-A – Get a free chicken sandwich if order through the DoorDash app. This offer begins at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 and lasts until Nov. 20.

Dunkin’ – At participating locations, you can get a free sample of Dunkin’s Caramel Iced Latte today from 10am until 2pm.

Pizza Hut – Get 2 or more participating items for only $5 each including a medium one-topping pizza, eight-breaded boneless wings, pasta, garlic knots, double order of breadsticks, Cinnabon mini rolls, or the Ultimate Hershey’s chocolate chip cookie. Details here.

Domino’s – Get 2 items or more for $5.99. Details here.

Burger King – Get 10 piece nuggets for $1. Details here.

