91 Thousand Pounds Of Turkey Recalled

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has recalled turkey products linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain.

The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.

At least 74 cases of salmonella, including one death, have been linked to raw turkey products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week.

source: Foxnews.com

