Mr. Griffin: Breaking Free From Situations You Can’t Change [VIDEO]

GRIFF had a bit of a rough day yesterday and went home to read some of the word of God and think about life. He received so many DM’s via social media from fans and friends that knew GRIFF was going through something.
GRIFF mentioned that he wears his heart on his sleeve and talked about the hard times as a father. Being a dad is one of the greatest things in the world for GRIFF and one male listener sent him a message that stopped him in his steps.
The guy told GRIFF that sometimes as fathers we’re the only one stuck in the past as our kids are growing up before our eyes. He encouraged GRIFF to break free from all the negativity and focus on being thee best father he can. GRIFF also thanked everyone for their support as well as asked for prayers.
