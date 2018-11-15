Mr. Griffin: Breaking Free From Situations You Can’t Change [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

GRIFF had a bit of a rough day yesterday and went home to read some of the word of God and think about life. He received so many DM’s via social media from fans and friends that knew GRIFF was going through something.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF mentioned that he wears his heart on his sleeve and talked about the hard times as a father. Being a dad is one of the greatest things in the world for GRIFF and one male listener sent him a message that stopped him in his steps.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Be Obedient To God [VIDEO]

The guy told GRIFF that sometimes as fathers we’re the only one stuck in the past as our kids are growing up before our eyes. He encouraged GRIFF to break free from all the negativity and focus on being thee best father he can. GRIFF also thanked everyone for their support as well as asked for prayers.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are having a blast on their #WadeWorldTour as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the Greek Islands. The two said their “I Do’s” on August 30, 2014. Take a look at the Black power couple’s sweet Baecation!

Mr. Griffin: Breaking Free From Situations You Can’t Change [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 3 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 1 week ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close