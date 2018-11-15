Get Up! News Roundup: LeBron James Earns A New Title, Harlem Powerball Winner To Give Back To Veterans & More

Get Up Erica
| 11.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

LeBron James continues to show us why many think he’s the G.O.A.T. Last night the Lakers went against the Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron ended up surpassing Wilt Chamberlain to be number five in the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF mentioned that James will end up in the NBA Hall of Fame.

SEE ALSO: Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job And It’s With LeBron James

In other news, a couple months ago people were buying Powerball tickets right and left. One man in Harlem, Robert Bailey played the same numbers for 25 years and it finally paid off.

Bailey won 343 million and has decided not only to donate some of the money to Veterans, but wants to travel the world. Lastly, Florida is recounting votes after several ballots weren’t counted on Election Day.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are having a blast on their #WadeWorldTour as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the Greek Islands. The two said their “I Do’s” on August 30, 2014. Take a look at the Black power couple’s sweet Baecation!

Get Up! News Roundup: LeBron James Earns A New Title, Harlem Powerball Winner To Give Back To Veterans & More was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 1 week ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 1 week ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close