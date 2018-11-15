Get Up! News Roundup: LeBron James Earns A New Title, Harlem Powerball Winner To Give Back To Veterans & More

LeBron James continues to show us why many think he’s the G.O.A.T. Last night the Lakers went against the Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron ended up surpassing Wilt Chamberlain to be number five in the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

GRIFF mentioned that James will end up in the NBA Hall of Fame.

In other news, a couple months ago people were buying Powerball tickets right and left. One man in Harlem, Robert Bailey played the same numbers for 25 years and it finally paid off.

Bailey won 343 million and has decided not only to donate some of the money to Veterans, but wants to travel the world. Lastly, Florida is recounting votes after several ballots weren’t counted on Election Day.

