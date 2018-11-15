LeBron James continues to show us why many think he’s the G.O.A.T. Last night the Lakers went against the Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron ended up surpassing Wilt Chamberlain to be number five in the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF mentioned that James will end up in the NBA Hall of Fame.
SEE ALSO: Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job And It’s With LeBron James
In other news, a couple months ago people were buying Powerball tickets right and left. One man in Harlem, Robert Bailey played the same numbers for 25 years and it finally paid off.
Bailey won 343 million and has decided not only to donate some of the money to Veterans, but wants to travel the world. Lastly, Florida is recounting votes after several ballots weren’t counted on Election Day.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Towanda Braxton Drops $450k on Georgia Mansion Following Divorce
- Willie Moore Jr. & His Wife Patricia Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- Ericaism: That Right There, God [VIDEO]
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun On Greek Baecation [PHOTOS]
1. Black Love!1 of 9
2. Beach Bodies2 of 9
3. OK Ladies Now Let’s Get In Formation!3 of 9
4. Show Me Your Grill4 of 9
5. Serving Face!5 of 9
6. Making New Friends6 of 9
7. Hey Zaddy!7 of 9
8. Strike A Pose8 of 9
9. Squad Goals9 of 9
Get Up! News Roundup: LeBron James Earns A New Title, Harlem Powerball Winner To Give Back To Veterans & More was originally published on getuperica.com