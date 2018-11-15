After Rocky Mount police received a call about a school shooting, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools have gone into a soft lockdown.

The statement from Rocky Mount police reads:

The Rocky Mount Police Department received a call from a disconnected cell phone. The individual made a threat that there would be a a shooting at a school. There was so specifics about a location or any further information. We have made our School Resource Officers aware as well as our patrol services division. We contacted Nash County Sheriff Department and made them aware of same as well. The school system was notified and have placed schools on a SOFT LOCKDOWN. The school system is operating as normal and there are no plans to dismiss early. We have no validity at this time to the threat being made. We we continue to monitor our schools and ensure the safety of our students and staff.

A statement from the school system reads:

I am calling to inform you that the Rocky Mount Police Department received a call from an unidentified caller threatening to shoot up a school. The caller did not name a specific school therefore, our entire district is on a soft lock-down as a precaution while police investigate the credibility of the threat. A soft lock-down is when we tightly restrict the movement of students and staff while ensuring all entrances and exits are secure. The Rocky Mount Police Department and the Nash County Sheriff’s Department are working collaboratively with our school system to provide an extra presence at schools. As always, the safety of our students and staff are of the upmost importance to us and we want to keep you informed.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Rocky Mount Police Received Call Threatening A School Shooting was originally published on foxync.com