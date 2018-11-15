Rocky Mount Police Received Call Threatening A School Shooting

After Rocky Mount police received a call about a school shooting, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools have gone into a soft lockdown.
The statement from Rocky Mount police reads:
The Rocky Mount Police Department received a call from a disconnected cell phone. The individual made a threat that there would be a a shooting at a school. There was so specifics about a location or any further information. We have made our School Resource Officers aware as well as our patrol services division. We contacted Nash County Sheriff Department and made them aware of same as well. The school system was notified and have placed schools on a SOFT LOCKDOWN. The school system is operating as normal and there are no plans to dismiss early. We have no validity at this time to the threat being made. We we continue to monitor our schools and ensure the safety of our students and staff.
A statement from the school system reads:
