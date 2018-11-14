Ericaism: Someone Is Praying For You [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Praying is something a lot of us do several times a day. It helps us get through the good and bad times of life as well as brings us closer to God.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica Campbell talked about the power of prayer and how one day could literally feel that people were praying for her. The feeling of others praying for you is amazing and Erica began reflecting on the lyrics of the song “Somebody Prayed for Me.”

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: That Right There, God [VIDEO]

She wants us to be thankful that people have us on their heart and mind everyday. With Those prayers people keep us safe, covered and make us feel loved at moments where we aren’t doing well sometimes. God bless all the prayer warriors out there!

Check out some photos of Erica Campbell at the 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Ericaism: Someone Is Praying For You [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 6 days ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 1 week ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close