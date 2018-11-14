Ericaism: Someone Is Praying For You [VIDEO]

Praying is something a lot of us do several times a day. It helps us get through the good and bad times of life as well as brings us closer to God.

Erica Campbell talked about the power of prayer and how one day could literally feel that people were praying for her. The feeling of others praying for you is amazing and Erica began reflecting on the lyrics of the song “Somebody Prayed for Me.”

She wants us to be thankful that people have us on their heart and mind everyday. With Those prayers people keep us safe, covered and make us feel loved at moments where we aren’t doing well sometimes. God bless all the prayer warriors out there!

