CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NC A&T Player Calls NCCU “Dirty” Ahead Of The Aggie/Eagle Classic This Weekend

1 reads
Leave a comment
Victorious teenage and young male american football team holding up ball at night

Source: Pete Saloutos / Getty

The Aggie/Eagle Classic is this weekend and things have already started to get heated. As we all know this weekend is a battle for the best. You are either down for Aggies or Eagle. The trash talking has only just begun for this much anticipated Aggie/Classic weekend. As the Aggie football player claims, “they are dirty; us playing Aggie Football, that’s what we do…” The fire has already turned up, which makes for real great entertainment. Not sure who you’re rooting for, but this is going to be interesting.

Essence Music Festival

Jill Scott Shows Off Her Impressive Oral Skills, Leaves #BlackTwitter Shooketh

15 photos Launch gallery

Jill Scott Shows Off Her Impressive Oral Skills, Leaves #BlackTwitter Shooketh

Continue reading Jill Scott Shows Off Her Impressive Oral Skills, Leaves #BlackTwitter Shooketh

Jill Scott Shows Off Her Impressive Oral Skills, Leaves #BlackTwitter Shooketh

[caption id="attachment_2798881" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Erica Goldring / Getty[/caption] If you listen to Jill Scott's music, you are well aware of her overly sexual nature. Her songs are laced with love scenes that send you on an audible journey. The audio turned visual when Jill displayed her oral technique at a recent show and the Internet is going nuts. *pun intended* https://www.instagram.com/p/BqHRhnOncPC/ It didn't take long for #BlackTwitter to get a hold of the video and send it to the top of the trending list on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see the best #BlackTwitter reactions.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

NC A&T Player Calls NCCU “Dirty” Ahead Of The Aggie/Eagle Classic This Weekend was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 6 days ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 1 week ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close