The Aggie/Eagle Classic is this weekend and things have already started to get heated. As we all know this weekend is a battle for the best. You are either down for Aggies or Eagle. The trash talking has only just begun for this much anticipated Aggie/Classic weekend. As the Aggie football player claims, “they are dirty; us playing Aggie Football, that’s what we do…” The fire has already turned up, which makes for real great entertainment. Not sure who you’re rooting for, but this is going to be interesting.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

NC A&T Player Calls NCCU “Dirty” Ahead Of The Aggie/Eagle Classic This Weekend was originally published on foxync.com