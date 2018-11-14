Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton To Marry By The End Of The Year

Toni Braxton’s wedding is right around the corner and the Grammy award-winning singer is sharing some details of her upcoming nuptials with Birdman.

On a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Toni told host Wendy Williams that while the wedding date hasn’t been confirmed, her rapper fiancé is clear: The couple needs to jump the broom before the end of 2018.

”He said before the year is out…so a couple of weeks,” Toni revealed.

She also explained that part of the wedding delay was due to the difficulty of getting all of her sisters together on the same day.

“We were doing ‘Braxton Family Values.’ We were going through a little drama,” Braxton, 51, explained.

“I was like okay, the wedding – it’s a good thing to get all the sisters together. But I couldn’t get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it’s messing up my relationship a little bit. He’s like, ‘Come on, Michelle (her middle name) set a date.’”

While Birdman is fine with getting married at City Hall, Braxton however doesn’t want something that small. Instead, she is dreaming of a huge wedding with her best friend, Jada Pinkett-Smith, as her maid of honor.

Now, all she says she needs is one more important thing.

“I need the dress. I want the dress,” she says.

In terms of the theme behind her wedding, Toni said earlier this year that she wants her big day to have a Great Gatsby feel.

the “Unbreak My Heart” singer told PEOPLE back in April.

“This is my second wedding, and I’m over 40,” she said. “It’s like Carrie Bradshaw, the last bride. It’ll be elegant and a little sexy.”

As we previously reported, Toni and Birdman began dating back in 2016, announcing their relationship to the world at the BET Awards that summer. However, she has claimed that he has been her “bestie” for the 15, years.

Earlier this year, the couple announced their engagement.

Who doesn’t adore happiness and Black love? We just can’t wait to see Toni walk down that isle.

RELATED NEWS:

Toni Braxton Wants A Great Gatsby Themed Wedding With Birdman

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

Toni Braxton Hits Red Carpet With Rumored Husband

Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton To Marry By The End Of The Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com