Spike Lee To Direct Movie About Frederick Douglass

Get Up Erica
| 11.12.18
Spike Lee has directed some of out favorite movies like “Malcolm X,” “Do The Right Thing” and many more. The filmmaker is gearing up to direct a movie about Frederick Douglass.

The film is an adaptation from the play “Frederick Douglass Now” and fans are very excited about this project. Douglass was a Maryland native and a former slave as well as an anti-slavery advocate that went on to be a speaker and newspaper publisher. There is no word on when the movie will come out, but we look forward to supporting this film.

In other news, the fires in California continue and celebrities are talking all about it on social media. Robin Thicke mentioned that his house burned down, but despite it all he’s safe. We will continue praying for the firefighters that continue to risk their lives to help others and everyone that lost their homes.

Lastly, moviegoers made “The Grinch” #1 in the box offices. The movie made $66 million and Erica Campbell mentioned that is was a great movie.

