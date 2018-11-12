Ericaism: That Right There, God [VIDEO]

Do you sometimes wear a smiling knowing that you don’t feel happy? Erica Campbell spoke about her mother and how she would speak to the church about wearing a smile and not feeling good.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
She mentioned that you could have something negative on your heart or mind and put that smile on to fool people. Erica also spoke about how you must be honest with yourself.
SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Pray Specifically [VIDEO]
Moreover, sometimes we wear a smile in front of people that we’re talking about or judging in our head. Erica wants you to know that it’s not right to judge people whether you like their lifestyle or not. She wants you to get your spirit right!
We must ask God to take that negativity out of our spirit and put positive ones in it. Erica also spoke about hiding secrets and how it doesn’t make us feel right. Just ask God for help and he will lead you in the right direction.
Make sure you check out photos of Erica Campbell below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Willie Moore Jr. & His Wife Patricia Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- 5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season
- Fake News: Sister Of Self-Hating Black Teen Featured On ‘Dr. Phil’ Says Racist Story Is A Lie [VIDEO]
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 21
Ericaism: That Right There, God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com