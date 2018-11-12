Ericaism: That Right There, God [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do you sometimes wear a smiling knowing that you don’t feel happy? Erica Campbell spoke about her mother and how she would speak to the church about wearing a smile and not feeling good.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She mentioned that you could have something negative on your heart or mind and put that smile on to fool people. Erica also spoke about how you must be honest with yourself.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Pray Specifically [VIDEO]

Moreover, sometimes we wear a smile in front of people that we’re talking about or judging in our head. Erica wants you to know that it’s not right to judge people whether you like their lifestyle or not. She wants you to get your spirit right!

We must ask God to take that negativity out of our spirit and put positive ones in it. Erica also spoke about hiding secrets and how it doesn’t make us feel right. Just ask God for help and he will lead you in the right direction.

Make sure you check out photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Ericaism: That Right There, God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 5 days ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 1 week ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close