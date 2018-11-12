Do you sometimes wear a smiling knowing that you don’t feel happy? Erica Campbell spoke about her mother and how she would speak to the church about wearing a smile and not feeling good.

She mentioned that you could have something negative on your heart or mind and put that smile on to fool people. Erica also spoke about how you must be honest with yourself.

Moreover, sometimes we wear a smile in front of people that we’re talking about or judging in our head. Erica wants you to know that it’s not right to judge people whether you like their lifestyle or not. She wants you to get your spirit right!

We must ask God to take that negativity out of our spirit and put positive ones in it. Erica also spoke about hiding secrets and how it doesn’t make us feel right. Just ask God for help and he will lead you in the right direction.

Make sure you check out photos of Erica Campbell below!

Ericaism: That Right There, God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com