Job Fair Today In Downtown Raleigh

FCBC Community Job Fair

Dozens of companies will be looking to fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions at a job fair in Raleigh on Monday.

Coast-co-Coast Career Fairs is sponsoring the event at the downtown Raleigh Holiday Inn, 320 Hillsborough St.

The free job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all experience levels and veterans.

If you’re interested in attending, you’re encouraged to bring multiple copies of your resume and to dress professionally.

source:  ABC11

