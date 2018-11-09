Griff’s Prayer: Don’t Sleep On The Dollar Store [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

11.09.18
Griff came across a Facebook post where a lady wrote that she wouldn’t date a guy who shopped at the dollar store and it kind of blew him for a loop. 

He warned the ladies: Don’t miss your blessing being judgmental!

That goes for the man who could end up being your soulmate and for the savings. Nothing wrong with being frugal and pocketing a few extra coins. The dollar store’s product lineup has come a long way…

