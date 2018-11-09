Griff came across a Facebook post where a lady wrote that she wouldn’t date a guy who shopped at the dollar store and it kind of blew him for a loop.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He warned the ladies: Don’t miss your blessing being judgmental!

SEE ALSO: Saving, Overspending During Christmas Time & More Financial Advice From Dr. Lynn Richardson [EXCLUSIVE]

That goes for the man who could end up being your soulmate and for the savings. Nothing wrong with being frugal and pocketing a few extra coins. The dollar store’s product lineup has come a long way…

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Griff’s Prayer: Don’t Sleep On The Dollar Store [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: