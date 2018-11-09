Todd Galberth Shares How “Lord You Are Good” Single Was Birth Was Birthed By Pain [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Todd Galberth’s been singing his heart out for the Lord, but like us too, was doing so at a time when he faced a lot of pressure and it ended up inspiring his hit song, “Lord You Are Good.”

During an exclusive interview with Erica Campbell and Griff, Galberth explained how he had just lost his voice and his job around the time he and his wife welcomed their child into the world, and he couldn’t understand why bad things were falling down when he was making it a point to keep God first and serve Him. Through the trial, he asked God “why” and says God responded, “Am I still good?”

Naturally, Galberth wasn’t trying to hear it, but he knew God was still good. And responding “Lord you are good, You’ve been better than good to me, I can’t praise you enough, I owe you my life” ending up being the soundtrack to his triumph.

“You’ll be surprised what God can do with the things you’re trying to get rid of,” he said. “If you just lean in instead of trying to beg Him to get you out, and learn what He’s trying to teach you in that moment, He will produce something that you could never imagine.”

That’s a word!

Listen to Todd Galberth’s interview up top and stay tuned for new music from the gospel singer coming in January 2019!

“Lord Your Are Good”:

