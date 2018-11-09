Todd Galberth Shares How “Lord You Are Good” Single Was Birth Was Birthed By Pain [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 11.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Todd Galberth’s been singing his heart out for the Lord, but like us too, was doing so at a time when he faced a lot of pressure and it ended up inspiring his hit song, “Lord You Are Good.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

During an exclusive interview with Erica Campbell and Griff, Galberth explained how he had just lost his voice and his job around the time he and his wife welcomed their child into the world, and he couldn’t understand why bad things were falling down when he was making it a point to keep God first and serve Him. Through the trial, he asked God “why” and says God responded, “Am I still good?” 

Naturally, Galberth wasn’t trying to hear it, but he knew God was still good. And responding “Lord you are good, You’ve been better than good to me, I can’t praise you enough, I owe you my life” ending up being the soundtrack to his triumph. 

“You’ll be surprised what God can do with the things you’re trying to get rid of,” he said. “If you just lean in instead of trying to beg Him to get you out, and learn what He’s trying to teach you in that moment, He will produce something that you could never imagine.” 

That’s a word! 

SEE ALSO: Ghana Uses Todd Dulaney’s Song “Victory Belongs To Jesus” As Slogan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Listen to Todd Galberth’s interview up top and stay tuned for new music from the gospel singer coming in January 2019! 

“Lord Your Are Good”: 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' 'Ben-Hur' - Arrivals

5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You're Discouraged

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You're Discouraged

Continue reading 5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You’re Discouraged

5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You're Discouraged

Todd Galberth Shares How “Lord You Are Good” Single Was Birth Was Birthed By Pain [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 4 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close