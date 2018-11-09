Faith Walking: Evil Communication Corrupts Good Manners [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell‘s Faith Walk for today comes from Proverbs 27: 16-17 which reads,

16 restraining her is like restraining the wind or grasping oil with the hand. 17 As iron sharpens iron,

so one person sharpens another.

In the video above, Erica explains how who you hang around really can influence you. It’s easy to pick up how another person you’re around communicates, so it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

The words of our mouth start with the thoughts in our heads. Take hold and guard your spirit.

