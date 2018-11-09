Ericaism: There’s a Story Behind Every Smile [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Just because you smile doesn’t mean your spirit isn’t right. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Have you ever had a feeling you couldn’t describe but knew it wasn’t pleasant or of God? Today, Erica Campbell reflected on a phrase her mother would pray when she couldn’t identify what would cause her to have thoughts unwarranted, sometimes hidden behind a smile so others couldn’t tell: That right there, God. Take it away.

Have you been there?

Tearing people apart in your head, being judgmental and taking on a dislike for folks God didn’t plant in you is a common wrong. Smiling with a bad attitude behind it? “That right there, God, that makes me feel comfortable doing the wrong thing just because nobody sees it because I’m wearing a smile, take it away,” Erica said.

SEE ALSO: How To Recognize The Signs When Someone Is Dealing With Depression [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Smiling on the outside but hosting terrible thoughts on the inside is not something to take ownership of whether it’s about a person, depression or some other secret you’re keeping to yourself.

Cleanse your spirit, be real with yourself and let God orchestrate the rest.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By

12 photos Launch gallery

Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By

Continue reading Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By

Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By

Ericaism: There’s a Story Behind Every Smile [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 4 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close