Just because you smile doesn’t mean your spirit isn’t right.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Have you ever had a feeling you couldn’t describe but knew it wasn’t pleasant or of God? Today, Erica Campbell reflected on a phrase her mother would pray when she couldn’t identify what would cause her to have thoughts unwarranted, sometimes hidden behind a smile so others couldn’t tell: That right there, God. Take it away.

Have you been there?

Tearing people apart in your head, being judgmental and taking on a dislike for folks God didn’t plant in you is a common wrong. Smiling with a bad attitude behind it? “That right there, God, that makes me feel comfortable doing the wrong thing just because nobody sees it because I’m wearing a smile, take it away,” Erica said.

SEE ALSO: How To Recognize The Signs When Someone Is Dealing With Depression [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Smiling on the outside but hosting terrible thoughts on the inside is not something to take ownership of whether it’s about a person, depression or some other secret you’re keeping to yourself.

Cleanse your spirit, be real with yourself and let God orchestrate the rest.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: There’s a Story Behind Every Smile [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com