Good News! ‘Mother Of The Movement’ Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In Major Upset

While we await whether Stacey Abrams will have garnered enough votes for a December 4 runoff for the governor’s seat, there is some very good news coming out of Georgia today.

Lucy McBath, one of the “mothers of the movement,” beat Republican Rep. Karen Handel in what was a tight Congressional race. On Wednesday, McBath—who ran her campaign on a platform of gun control, healthcare for all and gender equality —declared her win on Wednesday evening, winning narrowly by a mere 3,000 plus votes.

What’s so remarkable about McBath’s win in this Atlanta suburb that this seat has been occupied by a Republican for the past 30 years. In addition, McBath did what Democrat John Ossoff couldn’t achieve in last spring’s closely watched special election.

“After a hard fought race, I am honored to announce that the people of Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District have put their trust in my vision for the future of our district and nation. The voters responded to my commitment to put aside partisan fights for the good of the American people,” the statement read in part.

According to CNN, Handel conceded the race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District early Thursday morning in a statement she issued on social media.

“After carefully reviewing all of the election results data, it is clear that I came up a bit short on Tuesday,” Handel said in the statement.

“Congratulations to Representative-Elect Lucy McBath and I send her only good thoughts and much prayer for the journey that lies ahead for her.”

McBath is mostly known for the 2012 racist shooting death of her teenage son Jordan Davis. The TK-year was killed by white man named Michael Dunn, who complained that Davis and his friends were playing music too loudly while parked at a gas station. Dunn was sentenced to life without parole for that killing.

McBath has said that her son’s death inspired her to run for office.

Congrats Congresswoman McBath!

RELATED NEWS:

It’s The Day After A Historic Midterm Election. Now What?

Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams In Georgia

#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office

Good News! ‘Mother Of The Movement’ Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In Major Upset was originally published on hellobeautiful.com