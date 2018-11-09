List Of Free Weekend Community Events

CLOSE
2018 Veteran Day Forum
Event Date: 11/10/2018
Event Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Oak City Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 726 Method Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh NC 27607
Event Description: 2018 Veteran Day Forum

Veterans, Military Personnel and Caretakers are welcome

November 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Oak City Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

726 Method Road

Raleigh NC 27607Topics:

NO Surrender, No Retreat from Mental Health Issues affecting Veterans

and Caretakers

?PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) TBI (traumatic brain injury)

?MST (military sexual traumatic)

?The What, When, How and Why of causes, effects and Remedies

?Veteran Administration benefits claim process and changes

There will be a Questions and Answers period

Lunch

This forum is facilitated by skilled Professionals

Host: Oak City Baptist Church Veteran Ministry
Event Contact: James Simuel
Event Contact Number: (919) 247-6888
Event Contact Email: Simu2006@frontier.com
Event Web Site: http://www.oakcitybaptist.org/
Fall Family Field Day
Event Date: 11/11/2018
Event Time: 12:30pm – 3:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: The River Church
Address Line 1: 409 Prospectus Drive
City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27713
Event Description: Reaping a Harvest of Good Health: Fall Family Field Day

Bring back the fun and friendly completion of your school days by participating in the Fall Family Field Day at The River Church. There will be competitive events for the whole family, food, prizes, community vendors and opportunities to learn ways to live and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Come to the River Church on Sunday, November 11th dressed in athletic wear and ready for Field Day immediately following the 10:30 service
Event Contact: Carmen Thompson
Event Contact Number: 919-433-0333
Event Contact Email: healthandwellness@theriverdurham.com

 

 

Congregations and persons with Dementia
Event Date: 11/10/2018
Event Time: 9am
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Dementia Inclusive Durham
Address Line 1: 2701 Pickett Road
City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27707
Event Description: The Durham Community is invited to this event to learn more about those living with dementia. This conference will highlight how places of worship can make the environment more meaningful for those living with Dementia.
Event Contact: Carmelita Karhoff
Event Contact Number: 919-724-5596
Event Contact Email: Dementiainclusivedurham@dcslnc.org

 

 

Beauty For Ashes Conference
Event Date: 11/10/2018
Event Time: 11 AM – 3 PM
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: John D Fuller Recreation Athletic Complex. Baby RAC Building
Address Line 1: 6627 Old Bunce Road
City, State, Zip: Fayetteville North Carolina 28314
Event Description: Conference for all! Theme is focused on those who have dealt with diabetes, cancer, pregnancy and infant lost. There are sessions dealing with all those issues. Guest speakers are Pastor Lorraine Jackson from Council, North Carolina, and Minister Yolanda Smith from Hope Mills, North Carolina.
Event Contact: Patricia Cottingham
Event Contact Number: 910-977-3849
Event Contact Email: Patriciacottingham@hotmail.com
Event Web Site: None

 

Veterans Day Program
Event Date: 11/11/2018
Event Time: 10:15 am
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Union Grove Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 3081 Union Grove Church Road
City, State, Zip: Hurdle Mills NC , 27541
Event Description: The Veterans of Union Grove Baptist Church will be celebrating their 10th anniversary

All veterans, active duty personnel friends and families are invited to attend this event.Veterans are asked to dress in a dark suit and red tie, or uniform. We look forward to having you join us in honoring all veterans who have given so much to our country.
Event Contact: Joyce W Ellington
Event Contact Number: 9192607797
Event Contact Email: ellingtonjoyce@yahoo.com

 

Fashion4Hope Model Call
Event Date: 11/11/2018
Event Time: 1pm-2pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Curves @ Capital Commons Shopping Ctr
Address Line 1: 4237 Louisburg Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC, 27604
Event Description: Millner Fashion Flair Productions presents Fashion4Hope

A Breast Cancer Awareness High Fashion Runway Fundraiser EventAuditioning Female, All SIzes…18yrs & Older

Bring your Pumps and a Recent Photo

RSVP via Email: lindafmillner@gmail.com
Event Contact: Linda Flair Millner
Event Contact Number: (410)591-6655
Event Contact Email: lindafmillner@gmail.com
Event Web Site: EVENTBRITE.COM

 

 

Community
Event Date: 11/10/18
Event Time: 9:00am-12:00 afternoon
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: New Metropolitan Faith Winners Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 1509 Riddle Rd
City, State, Zip: Durham NC 27713
Event Description: This is a Free Giveaway Event, new and gently used items such as clothes, furniture, household and personal items. Come out and be Blessed…..Thank you we at the Met” will be excited to see you and will shower you with love.
Event Contact: 919 596-4864

 

Rally Against School Violence
Event Date: 11/10/2018
Event Time: 10:30-2:00
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Springfield Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 4309 Auburn-Knightdale Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh
Event Description: The purpose of this event is to come together as believers in Christ and stand against violence in our schools and community.

We will have an address from Rev. Dr. James Ballard, A Panel Discussion consisting of local elected officials and school officials, and Q&A.
Event Contact: Dr. Tramaine O. Young
Event Contact Number: 3365968381
Event Contact Email: yam@springfieldbaptistchurch.com
Event Web Site: http://www.springfieldbaptistchurch.com/events/list/

 

 

2nd Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date: 11/11/2018
Event Time: 11:00am & 3:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 195 W. David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip: Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description: The Pastoral Committee and Members of First Missionary Baptist extends an invitation to you to join them as they celebrate and honor their Pastor, Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins, 2nd Pastoral Anniversary! There is a Morning Worship Service and Afternoon Worship Service.

11:00 AM ~ Morning Worship Service:

Guest Preacher: Rev. John D. McDonald, Jr.

Pastor, First Greater Living Missionary Baptist Church

Statesville, NC

3:00PM ~ Afternoon Worship Service:

Guest Preacher: Rev. Terence Z. McCrimmon

Pastor, Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist

Lumber Bridge, NC

Come and join us as we show our love and appreciation to Pastor Kenneth M. Jenkins and First Lady Thelma Jenkins as they continue to labor for the Lord so faithfully in the church and the community.

We hope to see you Sunday, November 11th for this very special day!
Event Contact: Barbara Sansbury
Event Contact Number: (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email: 1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
Event Web Site: fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

Braggtown Community Association Meeting
Event Date: 11/10/2018
Event Time: 10:00p.m.-12:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Lakeview Secondary School
Address Line 1: 3507 Dearborn Drive
City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27704
Event Description: The quarterly community meeting of the Braggtown Association is open to the public for an opportunity for residents and non-residents to bring their voice and concerns about the community. Come out and be a part of the positive things happening in our community. The agenda will include updates about the new Fresh Harvest Garden, the Lakeview Park area, other relevant information and how YOU can get involved.
Event Contact: Vanessa Mason Evans
Event Contact Number: (919) 423-5920
Event Contact Email: braggtowncommunityassoc@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

 

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY EVENTS:

100 FREE Turkey Giveaway
Event Date: 11/14/2018
Event Time: 6:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Spring Forest Rd. Park
Address Line 1: 4203 Spring Forest Rd
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27616
Event Description: P.S. You Matter Inc. will be donating 100 free turkeys to families and individuals in need on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 6:00pm. We will be at the Spring Forest Rd. Park at 4203 Spring Forest Rd at the shelter. This event will be on a first come-first serve basis and only 1 turkey per household.

We are purchasing our small goal of 100 turkeys this year with money we’ve raised and our own funds, but welcome any support or donations. If you, your organization or company would like to donate a turkey or money, please contact Tieshya Coleman (Founder) at 919.633.5867 or Tiffany Kay (Founder) at 919.522.5406, or email us at psyoumatter17@gmail.com.

Our flyer can be found on our Facebook page and website below:

Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/PSYM17/

Website:

http://www.psyoumatter.org

—-About P.S. You Matter Inc.—–

P.S. You Matter Inc. is a small nonprofit movement dedicated to helping those in need, those who struggle with mental illness, suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, here in Raleigh NC. We are here to reduce stigma, prevent suicide and spread hope to everyone letting ALL know that they matter, p.s. you matter and that tomorrow needs you! This nonprofit was started after we lost someone dear to our hearts, right here in Raleigh, NC last year on April 26, 2017, and it is our mission on this earth to love more, care more, help more and spread more HOPE to ALL!

Thank You!
Event Contact: Tieshya Coleman
Event Contact Number: (919) 6335867
Event Contact Email: psyoumatter17@gmail.com
Event Web Site: http://www.psyoumatter.org

 

 

Let’s Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Event Date: 11/17/2018
Event Time: 12pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: D&H Mart
Address Line 1: 908 N Clinton Ave
City, State, Zip: Dunn, NC 28334
Event Description: Grazing Mountains Church sponsor of Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. 200 turkeys will be given away to families in need.
Event Contact: Emma Burnette
Event Contact Number: 9197960806
Event Contact Email: Galations6@yahoo.com

 

free community events , free local events

