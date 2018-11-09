List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

P.S. You Matter Inc. will be donating 100 free turkeys to families and individuals in need on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 6:00pm. We will be at the Spring Forest Rd. Park at 4203 Spring Forest Rd at the shelter. This event will be on a first come-first serve basis and only 1 turkey per household. We are purchasing our small goal of 100 turkeys this year with money we’ve raised and our own funds, but welcome any support or donations. If you, your organization or company would like to donate a turkey or money, please contact Tieshya Coleman (Founder) at 919.633.5867 or Tiffany Kay (Founder) at 919.522.5406, or email us at psyoumatter17@gmail.com. Our flyer can be found on our Facebook page and website below: Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PSYM17/ Website: http://www.psyoumatter.org —-About P.S. You Matter Inc.—– P.S. You Matter Inc. is a small nonprofit movement dedicated to helping those in need, those who struggle with mental illness, suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, here in Raleigh NC. We are here to reduce stigma, prevent suicide and spread hope to everyone letting ALL know that they matter, p.s. you matter and that tomorrow needs you! This nonprofit was started after we lost someone dear to our hearts, right here in Raleigh, NC last year on April 26, 2017, and it is our mission on this earth to love more, care more, help more and spread more HOPE to ALL! Thank You!