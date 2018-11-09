List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend… and some events for the Thanksgiving Holiday. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|2018 Veteran Day Forum
|Event Date:
|11/10/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Oak City Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|726 Method Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27607
|Event Description:
|2018 Veteran Day Forum
Veterans, Military Personnel and Caretakers are welcome
November 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Oak City Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
726 Method Road
Raleigh NC 27607Topics:
NO Surrender, No Retreat from Mental Health Issues affecting Veterans
and Caretakers
?PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) TBI (traumatic brain injury)
?MST (military sexual traumatic)
?The What, When, How and Why of causes, effects and Remedies
?Veteran Administration benefits claim process and changes
There will be a Questions and Answers period
Lunch
This forum is facilitated by skilled Professionals
Host: Oak City Baptist Church Veteran Ministry
|Event Contact:
|James Simuel
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 247-6888
|Event Contact Email:
|Simu2006@frontier.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.oakcitybaptist.org/
|Fall Family Field Day
|Event Date:
|11/11/2018
|Event Time:
|12:30pm – 3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The River Church
|Address Line 1:
|409 Prospectus Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|Reaping a Harvest of Good Health: Fall Family Field Day
Bring back the fun and friendly completion of your school days by participating in the Fall Family Field Day at The River Church. There will be competitive events for the whole family, food, prizes, community vendors and opportunities to learn ways to live and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Come to the River Church on Sunday, November 11th dressed in athletic wear and ready for Field Day immediately following the 10:30 service
|Event Contact:
|Carmen Thompson
|Event Contact Number:
|919-433-0333
|Event Contact Email:
|healthandwellness@theriverdurham.com
|Congregations and persons with Dementia
|Event Date:
|11/10/2018
|Event Time:
|9am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Dementia Inclusive Durham
|Address Line 1:
|2701 Pickett Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|The Durham Community is invited to this event to learn more about those living with dementia. This conference will highlight how places of worship can make the environment more meaningful for those living with Dementia.
|Event Contact:
|Carmelita Karhoff
|Event Contact Number:
|919-724-5596
|Event Contact Email:
|Dementiainclusivedurham@dcslnc.org
|Beauty For Ashes Conference
|Event Date:
|11/10/2018
|Event Time:
|11 AM – 3 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|John D Fuller Recreation Athletic Complex. Baby RAC Building
|Address Line 1:
|6627 Old Bunce Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville North Carolina 28314
|Event Description:
|Conference for all! Theme is focused on those who have dealt with diabetes, cancer, pregnancy and infant lost. There are sessions dealing with all those issues. Guest speakers are Pastor Lorraine Jackson from Council, North Carolina, and Minister Yolanda Smith from Hope Mills, North Carolina.
|Event Contact:
|Patricia Cottingham
|Event Contact Number:
|910-977-3849
|Event Contact Email:
|Patriciacottingham@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|None
|Veterans Day Program
|Event Date:
|11/11/2018
|Event Time:
|10:15 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Union Grove Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|3081 Union Grove Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hurdle Mills NC , 27541
|Event Description:
|The Veterans of Union Grove Baptist Church will be celebrating their 10th anniversary
All veterans, active duty personnel friends and families are invited to attend this event.Veterans are asked to dress in a dark suit and red tie, or uniform. We look forward to having you join us in honoring all veterans who have given so much to our country.
|Event Contact:
|Joyce W Ellington
|Event Contact Number:
|9192607797
|Event Contact Email:
|ellingtonjoyce@yahoo.com
|Fashion4Hope Model Call
|Event Date:
|11/11/2018
|Event Time:
|1pm-2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Curves @ Capital Commons Shopping Ctr
|Address Line 1:
|4237 Louisburg Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27604
|Event Description:
|Millner Fashion Flair Productions presents Fashion4Hope
A Breast Cancer Awareness High Fashion Runway Fundraiser EventAuditioning Female, All SIzes…18yrs & Older
Bring your Pumps and a Recent Photo
RSVP via Email: lindafmillner@gmail.com
|Event Contact:
|Linda Flair Millner
|Event Contact Number:
|(410)591-6655
|Event Contact Email:
|lindafmillner@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|EVENTBRITE.COM
|Community
|Event Date:
|11/10/18
|Event Time:
|9:00am-12:00 afternoon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Metropolitan Faith Winners Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1509 Riddle Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27713
|Event Description:
|This is a Free Giveaway Event, new and gently used items such as clothes, furniture, household and personal items. Come out and be Blessed…..Thank you we at the Met” will be excited to see you and will shower you with love.
|Event Contact:
|919 596-4864
|Rally Against School Violence
|Event Date:
|11/10/2018
|Event Time:
|10:30-2:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Springfield Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4309 Auburn-Knightdale Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh
|Event Description:
|The purpose of this event is to come together as believers in Christ and stand against violence in our schools and community.
We will have an address from Rev. Dr. James Ballard, A Panel Discussion consisting of local elected officials and school officials, and Q&A.
|Event Contact:
|Dr. Tramaine O. Young
|Event Contact Number:
|3365968381
|Event Contact Email:
|yam@springfieldbaptistchurch.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.springfieldbaptistchurch.com/events/list/
|2nd Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|11/11/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00am & 3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 W. David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|The Pastoral Committee and Members of First Missionary Baptist extends an invitation to you to join them as they celebrate and honor their Pastor, Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins, 2nd Pastoral Anniversary! There is a Morning Worship Service and Afternoon Worship Service.
11:00 AM ~ Morning Worship Service:
Guest Preacher: Rev. John D. McDonald, Jr.
Pastor, First Greater Living Missionary Baptist Church
Statesville, NC
3:00PM ~ Afternoon Worship Service:
Guest Preacher: Rev. Terence Z. McCrimmon
Pastor, Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist
Lumber Bridge, NC
Come and join us as we show our love and appreciation to Pastor Kenneth M. Jenkins and First Lady Thelma Jenkins as they continue to labor for the Lord so faithfully in the church and the community.
We hope to see you Sunday, November 11th for this very special day!
|Event Contact:
|Barbara Sansbury
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|Braggtown Community Association Meeting
|Event Date:
|11/10/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00p.m.-12:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lakeview Secondary School
|Address Line 1:
|3507 Dearborn Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|The quarterly community meeting of the Braggtown Association is open to the public for an opportunity for residents and non-residents to bring their voice and concerns about the community. Come out and be a part of the positive things happening in our community. The agenda will include updates about the new Fresh Harvest Garden, the Lakeview Park area, other relevant information and how YOU can get involved.
|Event Contact:
|Vanessa Mason Evans
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 423-5920
|Event Contact Email:
|braggtowncommunityassoc@gmail.com
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY EVENTS:
|100 FREE Turkey Giveaway
|Event Date:
|11/14/2018
|Event Time:
|6:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Spring Forest Rd. Park
|Address Line 1:
|4203 Spring Forest Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27616
|Event Description:
|P.S. You Matter Inc. will be donating 100 free turkeys to families and individuals in need on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 6:00pm. We will be at the Spring Forest Rd. Park at 4203 Spring Forest Rd at the shelter. This event will be on a first come-first serve basis and only 1 turkey per household.
We are purchasing our small goal of 100 turkeys this year with money we’ve raised and our own funds, but welcome any support or donations. If you, your organization or company would like to donate a turkey or money, please contact Tieshya Coleman (Founder) at 919.633.5867 or Tiffany Kay (Founder) at 919.522.5406, or email us at psyoumatter17@gmail.com.
Our flyer can be found on our Facebook page and website below:
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/PSYM17/
Website:
—-About P.S. You Matter Inc.—–
P.S. You Matter Inc. is a small nonprofit movement dedicated to helping those in need, those who struggle with mental illness, suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, here in Raleigh NC. We are here to reduce stigma, prevent suicide and spread hope to everyone letting ALL know that they matter, p.s. you matter and that tomorrow needs you! This nonprofit was started after we lost someone dear to our hearts, right here in Raleigh, NC last year on April 26, 2017, and it is our mission on this earth to love more, care more, help more and spread more HOPE to ALL!
Thank You!
|Event Contact:
|Tieshya Coleman
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 6335867
|Event Contact Email:
|psyoumatter17@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.psyoumatter.org
|Let’s Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
|Event Date:
|11/17/2018
|Event Time:
|12pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|D&H Mart
|Address Line 1:
|908 N Clinton Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Dunn, NC 28334
|Event Description:
|Grazing Mountains Church sponsor of Give Thanks Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. 200 turkeys will be given away to families in need.
|Event Contact:
|Emma Burnette
|Event Contact Number:
|9197960806
|Event Contact Email:
|Galations6@yahoo.com