UPDATE : No Active Shooter At Topsail High School In North Carolina

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting At Seattle Pacific University

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

Update: November 9th, 2017 8:35am EST

The sound of a  malfunctioning water heater is reportedly the cause of police responding to an active shooter at a school in North Carolina.

Pender County emergency management director Tom Collins said, ” that noise from the water heater was taken for the sound of gunfire at Topsail High School on Friday morning.”

Capt. James Rowell of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said, “deputies swept the school but found no evidence that any shots had been fired.”

He said deputies did find an HVAC unit that was malfunctioning and making sounds similar to gunshots.

Update: November 9th, 2017 8:12am EST

Although class starts at 8am for students, at the time the incident was reported there may have been some students on campus.

As of now students are being directed away from the campus, to a Lowe’s Food grocery, while the investigation continues.

Original: November 9th, 2017 7:24am EST

According to a reports , Friday morning law enforcement respond to an active shooter at Topsail High School, in Pender County located in Hampstead, North Carolina.

As of 7am WECT-TV reported from Capt. James Rowell of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office , that there are no injuries.

Latest…

