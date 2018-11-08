You ever hear singing so good it makes you lean back, look over and shake your head? Yeah, that’s the vibe we get from gospel group Shelby 5.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Detorit-bred siblings often grace social media with short video clips from their shows and practice, but it’s their covers as well that blow us away. Scroll down to look at five that gave us chills…

Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus:

Expect Your Miracle:

Blessed:

Heaven:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

5 Times Gospel Group Shelby 5 Gave Us Chills [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: