Praying brings us closer to God as well as allows us to build a relationship with him. Erica Campbell is currently looking for a new building for her church and has been praying about it. She wants you to start being more specific in your prayer to God.
Erica mentioned she is praying for what the building will look like, where the musicians will have breaks, the education building and so much more.
She said, “Pray in faith as you can see it. Pray before it manifest.”
Do it with your prayer over your family, job and whatever else you’re talking to God about. Erica already knows that God will find the right place, at the right price in the area where people will get the word and so much more at.
Make sure you trust God will show you favor. He’s already blessed your life in so many ways and will continue to do it as long as you believe in the word. God will He will exceed your expectations and never forget that.
Ericaism: Pray Specifically [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com